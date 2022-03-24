Cameron Britton And Mike Birbiglia Join Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Otto’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actor Cameron Britton and Mike Birbiglia have joined the cast of SF Studios’ A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Marc Forster will direct, with two-time Oscar nominee David Magee adapting the screenplay from Fredrik Backman’s comical New York Times No. 1 bestseller A Man Called Ove – with the titular character being renamed to reflect the shift to an American setting.

Britton and Birbiglia join a cast that already includes Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Fredrik Wikström Nicastro of SF Studios is producing the film with Rita Wilson and Hanks and his Playtone partner Gary Goetzman. Forster and Renée Wolfe will serve as executive producers via their production company 2DUX2. SF Studios is also fully financing the project. Magee is also executive producing.

A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside down.

Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on December 25, 2022.

A Man Called Ove spent 77 consecutive weeks on the bestsellers’ list and sold over 7 million copies worldwide. The book has also been translated into over 40 languages. SF Studios then successfully adapted the book into a Swedish film, written and directed by Hannes Holm, which was the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the U.S. in 2016, and went on to be nominated for two Oscars and won Best Comedy at the European Film Awards.

Best known for his Emmy-nominated work on Netflix’s Mindhunter, Britton most recently wrapped the Gloria Sanchez Productions/Netflix limited series The Woman in the House, opposite Kristen Bell and starred in Hulu’s Shrill opposite Aidy Bryant. His other credits include Spectrum/Lionsgate Television’s Manhunt: Deadly Games, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, and Fede Álvarez’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Birbiglia has appeared in Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Orange is the New Black and Billions. He is also the writer, director and star of Sleepwalk With Me and Don’t Think Twice. He has written and performed a series of award-winning solo plays including The New One, which went to Broadway and was filmed for Netflix. His latest solo show, The Old Man and the Pool, will make its world premiere in July at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Britton is represented by UTA, manager Nick Campbell and attorney Jeffrey Hynick. Birbiglia is repped by UTA and attorneys Isaac Dunham Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.