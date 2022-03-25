Jason Patric & Cam Gigandet Lead Action Movie ‘Shrapnel’, Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Patric (Speed 2) and Cam Gigandet (Twilight) have been set to star in action-thriller movie Shrapnel.

The project will see a former Marine and his old war buddy face off against the Mexican cartel behind the disappearance of his daughter.

Currently in production in the U.S., director is William Kaufman (The Hit List) and script comes from Chad Law and Johnny Walters.

Producers are Elias Axume of Premiere Entertainment and Al Bravo of Al Bravo Films. BondIt Media Capital and Buffalo 8 are also part of the production team. Premiere will handle international sales.

The project marks the fifth collaboration between Premiere and Al Bravo after The Commando with Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White; Mojave Diamonds with UFC stars Cowboy Cerrone, Chael Sonnen and Rampage Jackson; Blowback with Randy Couture and Cam Gigandet; and Apartment 213 with Cowboy Cerrone.

Sleepers, Speed 2 and The Lost Boys star Patric recently starred in Demian Bichir’s A Circus Story & A Love Song with Eva Longoria and Diane Kruger, and thriller Nightshade with Lou Ferrigno Jr and Dina Meyer.

Twilight, Priest and The Magnificent Seven actor Gigandet was seen last year in Amazon thriller Without Remorse and Lionsgate western acquisition Last Shoot Out.