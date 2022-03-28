You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Call My Agent!’ Creator Fanny Herrero Unveiled As Canneseries 2022 Jury President

Fanny Herrero EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA

Call My Agent! creator Fanny Herrero has been unveiled as President of this year’s Canneseries Jury.

Herrero will be joined by Anne Marivin – star of the French Netflix sensation – on the six-person Jury, alongside Dallas Buyers Club’s Denis O’Hare, Sex Education’s Sami Outalbali, True Detective’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and composer Daniel Pemberton.

The six will judge a prestigious list of Long Form Competition finalists including shows from Academy Award-winners Oliver Hirschbiegel and Jean-Xavier De Lestrade and The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen, along with dramas from Israel, Canada, Spain and Belgium.

The Short Form Competition is being overseen by acclaimed author-screenwriter Anthony Horowitz, French actor-director Marc Ruchmann and Chinenye Ezeudu, another Sex Education star.

Herrero is the creator of Call My Agent!, the critically acclaimed Netflix show that has revolutionized non-English-language progaming on the platform. She spoke at last week’s Series Mania of the show’s success, having started life in development hell, and a fifth series and feature are being prepared.

The fifth Canneseries is taking place concurrently with Mip TV from April 1 to April 6.

