CAA Taps Hilary Krane As Chief Legal Officer

Hilary Krane has been appointed as CAA’s Chief Legal Officer, overseeing all corporate legal matters, including those related to strategic business initiatives, mergers & acquisitions, and international expansion, among other areas. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel at NIKE, Inc.

“As we build on CAA’s tremendous momentum, expanding our reach and opportunities for clients, Hilary’s experience helping to guide some of the world’s most respected global brands will make her an invaluable partner in achieving our ambitions,” said CAA President James Burtson.

At NIKE, Krane provided strategic leadership on matters ranging from corporate law, and mergers and acquisitions, to brand protection and government affairs. She also served as Co-Chair of the Nike Foundation. Prior, Krane served as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs at Levi Strauss & Company, and Partner and Assistant General Counsel at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for RH, and served as a Director of the Portland Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco from 2018-2022. A trustee of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Krane earned a JD from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in Slavic Languages and Literature from Stanford University.

“CAA’s devotion to, and consistent success for, the world’s top talent and brands unquestionably begins with its exceptional internal culture of service and collaboration,” said Krane. “To play a role in that special environment and help support the industry vision that propels CAA’s continued growth is a thrilling opportunity.”

CAA’s Jeffrey Freedman continues to serve as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of the company’s agency business. Krane will be based in Los Angeles.