‘BTS Permission To Dance – Seoul’ Cinema Event In Top 3 In North America This Weekend, Sets Global Record – Specialty Box Office

BTS – specifically BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing grossed $6.84 million in North America on Saturday for a per screen average of $8,500+ across 803 theaters, ranking third at the weekend box office so far after The Batman and Uncharted.

Globally, it broke the event cinema record with a worldwide box office gross of $32.6 million. The film was presented by Hybe and Trafalgar Releasing in 3,711 cinemas in 75 countries/regions for a one-day limited engagement with reported sell-outs across the world.

“We are delighted with the record-breaking success of this project, not only for Trafalgar Releasing but the event cinema industry as a whole. It’s a testament to both the overwhelmingly dedicated fandom of the ARMY and the overall return to cinemas on a global scale,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing.

HYBE 360 President DJ Kim said, “As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together. We are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live.”

The film was much needed jolt for the U.S. specialty box office. Ticket to two showings on Saturday were sold for a premium price of $35. The concert was broadcast live but time-delayed in some regions including the U.S. to adjust for the time difference.

The event was the wildly popular group’s first stage concert in South Korea in front of a live audience since 2019. Permission To Dance On Stage is BTS’ latest world tour series and Hybe and Trafalgar’s fourth global title with the pop icons, including 2018’s Burn The Stage: The Movie, 2019’s Bring The Soul: The Movie and 2020’s Break The Silence: The Movie.

Bring the Soul, which grossed approx. $24.3 million during its 2-week limited theatrical, is the previous worldwide record holder for event cinema, Trafalgar said.

Radhe Shyam, which Deadline also highlighted on Friday, came in 6th at the box office in North America with $1.8 million on 800 screens, wide for an Indian release. The Telegu-Hindi period romantic drama is distributed by Great India Films with Alerion. The genre has helped fill in the gaps in a slow specialty release period with steady product flow and a loyal audience. These films play all the big circuits and exhibitors anticipate a major event in pan-Indian film RRR later this month.

All My Friends Hate Me from Super opened with $37,188 in 27 locations for a per screen average of $1,377.

Documentary I Am Here from Blue Fox Entertainment grossed $24,878 in 82 theaters for a $303 PSA.