Bruce Willis Saluted By John Travolta, Haley Joel Osment As Well Wishes Continue

From Moonlighting through The Fifth Element, Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and 12 Monkeys, everyone has a favorite Bruce Willis moment. Today, as news broke about his aphasia condition, fans, friends and industryites took to the online world to salute his long career.

Some new reactions to the news of his retirement came today, including some costars in his most memorable films.

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022

I wanted to send some love to #BruceWillis. He’s the first celebrity I ever met. Back in the 90’s, touring with Second City at a show in Sun Valley,ID. Imagine our delight when we found out he was in the audience! He came backstage and couldn’t have been sweeter to us wannabes.❤️ — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) March 31, 2022

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

If you love movies, you love #BruceWillis. He has embodied everything good about the word “entertainment” for decades. Kudos to his loving family for handling difficult news with dignity and grace. I speak for the world when I say, “We love you, Bruce.” https://t.co/pzVFdFENW2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2022

THANKS FOR THE THRILLS, BRUNO: Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis https://t.co/2Gwj6rjMAP — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 30, 2022

I first heard of Bruce Willis’ condition last year from a director who worked with him, and I’ve felt bad for him ever since. I hope he and his family are okay. I’m glad he’s getting the help he needs. Thanks for all the iconic performances. pic.twitter.com/aN8gIPYrhb — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) March 30, 2022

Retirement has nothing on this legend. Bruce Willis' work will forever live on in our favorite films & TV shows.🎥📺And for the record, he's right. Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie, “it’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie." Our thoughts go out to Bruce & his family❤️#Split #Glass pic.twitter.com/lju1Ebu3ha — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) March 30, 2022

I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend. https://t.co/ucxWKyQljW — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 30, 2022

So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time. Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 30, 2022

Producer Randall Emmett, who has worked with Willis on more than 20 films:

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be part of our family.”