Bruce Willis Saluted By Hollywood As News Breaks Of His Retirement

Mega

From Moonlighting through The FIfth Element, Die Hard and 12 Monkeys, everyone has a favorite Bruce Willis moment. Today, as news broke about his aphasia condition, fans, friends and industryites took to the online world to salute his long career.

A few of the early reactions:

Producer Randall Emmett, who has worked with Willis on more than 20 films:

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be part of our family.”

