Broadway-Bound Neil Diamond Musical Finds Its Neil Diamond In Will Swenson

The Tony-nominated actor Will Swenson has been cast as Neil Diamond in the Broadway-bound musical about the “Sweet Caroline” singer-songwriter, producers announced today.

Swenson will play the title role in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical when the production makes its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer. Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio have indicated the musical is aimed at Broadway, though production dates and specific plans for New York have not been announced.

Swenson, whose Broadway credits include his Tony-nominated performance in Diane Paulus’ production of Hair and most recently starred in the acclaimed Off Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, has been cast as Diamond for the six-week Boston engagement that kicks off Tuesday, June 21, and plays through Sunday, July 31.

A Beautiful Noise tells Diamond’s life story and includes a score of his many hit songs. The musical features a book by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Funny Girl, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

In addition to Hair, Swenson has appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Les Misérables, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert and 110 in the Shade.