Broadway League To Resume Weekly Box Office Reports For Individual Shows

The Broadway League announced today that it will resume its traditional, pre-pandemic practice of reporting weekly Broadway sales totals starting next week.

The first box office report under the resumed policy will be released Tuesday, March 22. The League also indicated that the weekly grosses of individual shows from earlier this season will also be made available.

Since the start of the current Broadway season last September, the League, the trade organization representing theater owners and producers, had been releasing only the combined box office tallies for all shows. The impact of the Covid pandemic on the production schedules and number of Broadway shows rendered season-by-season data comparisons difficult if not impossible, the League suggested.

The policy reversal comes as Broadway is gearing up for a major and highly unusual influx of new shows. As New York City endeavors to return to pre-pandemic normality, Broadway is preparing for the arrival of more than 16 new productions, all but two opening during the month of April (Plaza Suite opens March 28, POTUS May 9).

In a statement today, Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said, “With the optimism that comes as spring approaches and as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, 16 new Broadway productions are preparing to open in March and April and audiences from across the country and around the world are returning to New York. As we move forward into this more ‘normal’ time, Broadway sales figures will be reported on a weekly basis beginning March 22, 2022.”

The League’s box office reports provide vital data for both the theater industry and the journalists covering it. While the combined tallies have provided some indication of the overall impact of Covid on box office – and, lately, the industry’s rebound – the effect of the pandemic on individual shows has been difficult to precisely determine. Various leaked box office reports have suggested that, at least prior to the Christmas holiday, business on Broadway was heavily split between the bigger, brand-name and more profitable productions and newer, struggling shows.

Deadline reports weekly on the available box office figures, and the numbers are available at The Broadway League’s website.