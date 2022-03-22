‘Tina’, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, ‘Beetlejuice’ Headed To Stage Of Hollywood Pantages

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The 2022-23 Broadway in Hollywood season at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will include the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, the current Broadway hit Six and To Kill a Mockingbird starring Richard Thomas as Atticus and featuring Mary Badham, who played Scout in the classic 1962 film version, as the mean-tempered racist neighbor Mrs. Dubose.

The line-up of national touring productions set to play the Pantages was released today by the Nederlander Organization. Also on the season’s bill: Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

Coming to the Dolby Theatre will be revivals of Annie and Hairspray.

The 2022-23 Broadway in Hollywood season is as follows:

JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
September 13 – October 2, 2022

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
October 25 – November 27, 2022

ANNIE
Dolby Theatre
November 29 – December 18, 2022

MEAN GIRLS
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
January 4 – 29, 2023

The cast of ‘Six’ Joan Marcus

SIX
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
April 11 – June 11, 2023

HAIRSPRAY
Dolby Theatre
May 2 – 21, 2023

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
June 13 – July 9, 2023

BEETLEJUICE
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
July 11 – 30, 2023

Disney’s THE LION KING
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Returning in 2023 • Exact Date TBA

