‘Tina’, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, ‘Beetlejuice’ Headed To Stage Of Hollywood Pantages

The 2022-23 Broadway in Hollywood season at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will include the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, the current Broadway hit Six and To Kill a Mockingbird starring Richard Thomas as Atticus and featuring Mary Badham, who played Scout in the classic 1962 film version, as the mean-tempered racist neighbor Mrs. Dubose.

The line-up of national touring productions set to play the Pantages was released today by the Nederlander Organization. Also on the season’s bill: Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

Coming to the Dolby Theatre will be revivals of Annie and Hairspray.

The 2022-23 Broadway in Hollywood season is as follows: