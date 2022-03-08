Broadway Box Office Drops 14% To $19.7 Million During First Week Of March

Broadway box office took a 14% stumble last week, with total receipts for the 19 productions dropping to $19,746,606 from the previous week’s sturdier $23,004,259. Total attendance was down by the same percentage, to 153,269.

In all, about 78% of seats were filled during the week ending March 6, a drop from the previous week’s 92%. The average ticket price – $129 – held even.

The reason for the drop was not immediately clear, and figures for individual shows are not being provided by The Broadway League this season, but the two weeks (including Presidents Day holiday) prior to last week were exceptionally strong, with box office climbing to $26M and $23M, respectively, the best numbers since the arrival of the Omicron surge in January. Last week also marked the first week following the annual February two-for-one ticket promotion for many shows, but the average industry-wide ticket price wasn’t noticeably impacted.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $519,521,959, with total attendance of 4,190,154 at about 81% of capacity.

Productions reporting performances on Broadway during the week ending March 6 were Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; Six; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League, which, in contrast to previous years, is not releasing box office figures for individual shows this season due to the impact of Covid on playing schedules and other statistics.