Broadway Box Office Up 5% To $23M In Latest Week Of Post-Omicron-Surge Rebound

Broadway continued its 2022 rebound last week, with 92% of available seats filled and box office receipts climbing 5% over the previous week to $23,004,259.

Total attendance for the 19 Broadway productions during the week ending Feb. 27 was 177,701, a 3% increase over the previous week. The average ticket price was a robust $129.

The $23M total tally for the 19 shows bested the previous week’s $21M, becoming the highest figure since the $26M take of the final week in December, when premium holiday seats provided a boost. The 92%-seats-filled figure shows a big improvement over the measly 60%-ish numbers of the Omicron surge weeks in early January.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $499,775,353, with total attendance of 4,036,885 at about 81% of capacity.

Productions reporting performances on Broadway during the week ending Feb. 27 were Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; Six; Tina; and Wicked.

New to the Broadway roster is the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, which began previews Feb. 25 at the Hudson Theatre. Opening night is Monday, March 28.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League, which, in contrast to previous years, is not releasing box office figures for individual shows this season due to the impact of Covid on playing schedules and other statistics.