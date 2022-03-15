Broadway Box Office Climbs To $22M; ‘Take Me Out’ Revival Begins Previews

Broadway box office last week rebounded from the previous week’s slip, gaining 13% in receipts and 10% in attendance. In all, the 20 productions grossed $22,375,926.

Paid attendance for the week ending March 13 was 168,999, representing about 85% of available seats filled. The average ticket price was $132, up a few bucks from the previous week.

New to the roster was Take Me Out, the revival of the Richard Greenberg play at the Helen Hayes Theater. Directed by Scott Ellis and starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, the production began previews March 10, with an opening night set for April 4.

Take Me Out is one of the first arrivals of what will be a very busy season for Broadway, with 15 other shows set to open through April.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $541,893,534, with total attendance of 4,359,153 at about 81% of capacity.

Productions reporting performances on Broadway during the week ending March 13 were Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; Six; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League, which, in contrast to previous years, is not releasing box office figures for individual shows this season due to the impact of Covid on playing schedules and other statistics.