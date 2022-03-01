British Broadcaster, Journalist & TV Presenter Afua Hirsch Named Edinburgh TV Festival Advisory Chair

Afua Hirsch, a broadcaster, journalist and presenter on Samuel L. Jackson’s Epix series Enslaved, has been appointed Advisory Chair of this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival.

Hirsch, a passionate diversity advocate, will examine themes around how those in the TV industry are in a unique position as storytellers to shape the world, asking which stories we are telling and which we aren’t.

She replaces Amazon Studios Europe Head Georgia Brown in the one-year role and will oversee the first in-person Edinburgh for three years.

Hirsch is best known for her work on black culture, history and identity. She has presented documentaries including Samuel L Jackson’s Enslaved for Epix and the BBC’s African Renaissance and has regularly contributed to media outlets including BBC News, Sky News and The Guardian. She also runs a TV production company, Born in Me Productions.

Her Advisory Board includes Hometown presenter Mobeen Azhar, Amazon Studios Unscripted Executive Harjeet Chhokar and Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick.

She has contributed to Edinburgh sessions in the past including with Good Place star Jameela Jamil for a revealing diversity Q&A in 2020.

“Afua is a gamechanger who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role as well as the ability to light the way ahead,” said Edinburgh Executive Chair Fatima Salaria.

Hirsch described Edinburgh as “such an important space for people to congregate, share ideas about our industry, promote progress and positive disruption.”

The event will take place in the Scottish capital from August 24 to 26.