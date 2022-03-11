BritBox UK MD Will Harrison To Depart With ITVX Rollout On The Horizon

BritBox UK MD Will Harrison is to depart having led the streamer’s UK operation since its 2019 launch, as ITV gears up to roll out ITVX.

Harrison will not be replaced, with the news coming a week after major shareholder ITV said it will be folding BritBox into forthcoming AVoD/SVoD ITVX. The BBC has sold its minority BritBox UK share to ITV but BBC Studios and ITV still operate BritBox International in North America and other territories.

Once subsumed by ITVX, BritBox UK will fall within the remit of Rufus Radcliffe, ITV’s Managing Director of Streaming.

Harrison joined BritBox UK to oversee commercial and strategy shortly after 2019 launch and the streamer has since accrued 733,000 subscribers, commissioning a wealth of originals including the Spitting Image reboot, Irvine Welsh’s Crime and Cush Jumbo-starring The Beast Must Die.

He is a former MD of film and TV investor Ingenious Media MD and was previously the Chief Commercial Officer of the Warner Bros’ Harry Potter franchise

“Will has played an outstanding role building up BritBox’s strong UK subscriber base,” said Radcliffe. “As the service moves into the next phase of its evolution as part of ITVX, Will has chosen to explore new opportunities and we wish him every success in the future.“

Harrison said he is “grateful to the entire BritBox team for all they have achieved.”