‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Premiere Weekend Tops Latest Netflix Top 10 TV List With 193 Million Hours Viewed

It’s all about Shondaverse in the latest Netflix top 10 for TV, with three Shonda Rhimes series making the list for the week of March 21.

Rhimes’ romance drama Bridgerton landed the No. 1 spot with 193.02 million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed English language TV title in its Season 2 premiere weekend. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series was in 92 countries. The Season 2 premiere also gave Bridgerton Season 1 a boost, which jumped back onto the Top 10 list at No. 3 with 32.28M hours viewed. Meanwhile, Inventing Anna continued its streak on the list with 28.99M hours viewed to land the No. 5 spot.

Bridgerton Season 2 tells the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for love. But duty, desire and scandal collide as Anthony decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister. The latter, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), thinks Anthony seeks a wife only to fulfill his duty and does not believe in the true love that her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) deserves. Yet Kate clearly has eyes for Anthony (and vice-versa).

Coming in at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 is Is It Cake? Netflix’s new baking competion series hosted by SNL’s Mikey Day with 48.9M hours viewed. At No. 4 is Season 2 of British gang drama Top Boy with 30.6M hours viewed. The Last Kingdom Season 5 is in the No. 6 spot with 27.8M hours viewed, followed by Pieces of Her Season 1 with 21.7M hours viewed, Top Boy Season 1 with 19.26M hours viewed, limited series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives at No. 9 with 17.57M hours viewed and Human Resources Season 1 rounding out the Top 10 with 16.2M hours viewed.