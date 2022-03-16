New Line Sets Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow & Dean Norris For HBO Max Comedy ‘The Parenting’

New Line Cinema has cast the ensemble comedy The Parenting for HBO Max with a murderers’ row of TV stars including Succession‘s Brian Cox, The Sopranos’ Edie Falco, Friends alum Lisa Kudrow and Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris.

Craig Johnson is directing from Kent Sublette’s script, which follows a young couple, Graham and Josh, who host a “meet the parents” weekend at a cozy rental house in the country, only to find it is already haunted by a 400-year old poltergeist. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing for their Good Fear Content label.

Cox plays Logan Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe Award and SAG Award. His memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, was recently published in the UK and U.S., and he has starring roles in the upcoming films The Independent, Prisoner’s Daughter, and Mending the Line. Cox is repped by Matthew Lesher at Insight Entertainment, Paradigm and Conway Van Gelder Grant.

Falco became the first person to win an Emmy for Best Actress in both drama and comedy categories — for The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. She has also been nominated for a record 22 SAG Awards and is one of a select few to receive an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award in the same year for the same performance. Falco will soon be seen starring in James Cameron’s next two Avatar sequels. Recent film credits include Outside In opposite Jay Duplass and The Land of Steady Habits opposite Ben Mendelsohn. TV credits include her acclaimed portrayal of Hillary Clinton in the limited series Impeachment and an Emmy nominated performance as Leslie Abramson in the limited series The Menendez Murders. Falco is repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.

Kudrow won an Emmy for her turn as Phoebe Buffay in NBC/Warner Bros TV’s Friends. The cast reunited last year for the long-awaited Friends Reunion on HBO Max. She currently stars in the Fox animated comedy Housebroken and recently starred in the Netflix series Space Force alongside Steve Carrell and John Malkovich, and the British comedy-drama series Feel Good alongside comedian Mae Martin. Upcoming, Kudrow will star in the Disney+ musical comedy, Better Nate Than Ever, based on the novel by Tim Federle, who also directs. She is repped by CAA and attorney Mark Gochman of Gochman Law Group

Norris played Hank Schrader on the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series Breaking Bad, and can currently be seen on the Chuck Lorre-produced CBS comedy series The United States of Al. On the big screen, Norris can be seen in El Tonto written and directed by Charlie Day and featuring a cast that includes Falco, Travis Fimmel and Jason Sudeikis. TV credits include the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, Superstore, The Act, Scandal, The Big Bang Theory and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Feature credits include The Cell, The Hustle, The Secrets in Their Eyes, The Heartbreak Kid, Death Wish, The Book of Henry, Remember, Little Miss Sunshine and Evan Almighty. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.