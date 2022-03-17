Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lulu Wang & Micheal Ward Among 900 New BAFTA Members

BAFTA has revealed that 900 new members have joined the org since 2020, including a roster of high-profile names from across both sides of the pond.

Among the new membership are Brad Pitt, Vanessa Kirby, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Kate Herron, Michael Ward, Sope Dirisu, and Waad Al-Kateab, all of whom join as full voting members.

The awards body is today, March 17, launching BAFTA Connect, a new tier of membership targeted at people in the early stages of their careers.

Connect is the latest endeavor from BAFTA to improve the diversity of its membership, a key target for Chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

Since September 2020, BAFTA has invited more than 500 people from underrepresented groups across film, games and television to join its membership and is on target to invite 1,000 in two years.

“BAFTA continues to be committed to driving more inclusive industries and promoting unheard voices in the screen arts. Members are at the heart of everything we do and we’re always looking for talented people to join our global membership, whether they’re in the earlier stages of their careers or have more experience. I encourage anyone who shares our values to apply,” said Majumdar.