Brad Pitt Actioner ‘Bullet Train’ Pulls Into ‘Black Adam’s Former July Slot

Bullet Train is on the move. Sony said today that its Brad Pitt action pic from Columbia Pictures is moving back two weeks from July 15 to July 29 — the slot that opened up with the Dwayne Johnson Marvel pic Black Adam moved to the fall.

The move gives Bullet Train a little breathing room behind Disney’s MCU threequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters July 8. In its new July 29 slot, Bullet Train will battle two other wide openers: Focus Features’ horror thriller Vengeance and Paramount’s toon Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Pitt stars in Bullet Train as an experienced assassin whose first day back at work isn’t as easy as planned as he finds himself among several other professional killers with a similar mission on said train. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) also star.

The studio also today that 3000 Pictures’ Where the Crawdads Sing is moving ahead by a week, from July 22 to Bullet Train’s former July 15 spot. It now will open against the STX horror pic Bedrest and Focus’ drama Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Director Olivia Newman’s crime thriller set in the mid-20th century South follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who raises herself in the marshes outside of her small town, after being abandoned by her family. When Kya’s former boyfriend is found dead, she is thrust into the spotlight, and is immediately assumed by local townspeople and law enforcement to have been behind the murder. Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, Garret Dillahunt co-star.