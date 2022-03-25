‘The Lost City’ Finds $2.5M In Previews, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crossing $800M This Weekend – Friday AM Box Office

The first big studio wide release in three weeks, Paramount’s The Lost City, kicked off at 3,400 theaters yesterday at 4PM for a $2.5M take. I understand that number doesn’t include any of the previous weekend Fandango previews or those at the AMC earlier in the week. The movie is expected to hit $25M at 4,248, but it would not be shocking if it lands in the $30M-range. Rotten Tomatoes reviews are at 75% fresh. Overall, a solid weekend for exhibition, and we’re hearing that the Indian movie RRR should be ringing up $12M at 1,000 theatres this weekend.

The top theaters for the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum-Brad Pitt-Daniel Radcliff romantic comedy adventure came from Los Angeles, Orlando, New York City, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, Pharr TX, Miami, Colorado Springs, El Paso, and Sacramento showing a good breadth of regional appeal for the pic.

The comp that’s being used for The Lost City is Free Guy right now, another original comedy, which did $2.2M in Thursday night previews, for a $10.4M Friday and $28.3M opening weekend. Bullock’s previous theatrical release, not counting Netflix movies The Unforgivable and Bird Box, was the all-star ensemble Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s Eight in June 2018 which did $4M in Thursday night previews before filing a $15.5M Friday, $41.6M.

Among regular films in release, Warner Bros.’ The Batman ends its third week with $48.1M for a running total of $311.4M at 4,302 theaters. The Matt Reeves directed DC movie looks to do around $20M this weekend. Thursday is estimated to be $2.5M, -11% from Wednesday.

Sony

Cruncyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ended its first week with $23.1M at 2,286 theaters after a $1M Thursday, -15% from Wednesday. Sony’s fifth week of Uncharted did $10.6M after a $605K Thursday, -13% for a running total of $128.5M. A24’s X ends its first week with $6.1M. Tatum’s Dog ends its fifth week with $5.6M and a running total of $55.7M after a $349K Thursday, -14% from Wednesday.

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has $1.4M left to go before it crosses $800M domestic. Pic’s 14th week ended with $4.2M, after a $260k Thursday, -6%, for a current U.S./Canada take of $798.6M.