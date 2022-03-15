Netflix Sets Premiere Date For ‘Borgen – Power & Glory’

Borgen – Power & Glory, a fresh continuation of hit Danish political drama Borgen, has been set for release on Netflix April 14 in the Nordic markets and June 2 in the rest of the world. Netflix has also dropped first-look photos (see above and below).

From creator/writer and executive producer Adam Price, Borgen – Power & Glory again follows Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), her staff and the media tasked with covering her, this time in her role as Minister for Foreign Affairs. The series tackles major political issues including the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic — and not least, the climate crisis.

When a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland, it marks the beginning of an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and one in which Nyborg must repeatedly accept that despite Denmark’s ‘big brother’ relationship with Greenland, when it comes to the international superpowers, it is Denmark that is the minor player — and a somewhat unruly one at that.

The series will also follow the journey of Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen). After being Birgitte’s head of press, she is back in journalism and has landed a job as head of the news department for a large, nationwide television station.

Also starring are Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Nivi Pedersen, Svend Hardenberg and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, along with Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Magnus Millang and Darren Pettie.

Returning from the original cast are also Søren Malling, Signe Egholm Olsen, Mikael Birkkjær, Lisbeth Wulff, Lars Mikkelsen, Laura Allen Müller Smith, Jens Albinus, Lars Knutzon, Peter Mygind, Morten Kirkskov and Angunnguaq Larsen.

The series is a stand-alone continuation of the previous seasons of Borgen which last aired on television in 2013. It’s produced by SAM Productions for Denmark’s DR in cooperation with Netflix.

Here’s a selection of new pics:

