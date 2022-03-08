Alia Bhatt Joins Gal Gadot In Netflix And Skydance’s ‘Heart Of Stone’

EXCLUSIVE: Marking her English-language debut in a major studio film, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.

Tom Harper is directing the pic from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Heart of Stone has been a high priority for Netflix following its competitive auction victory for the project in January 2021. Skydance had packaged the property and taken it to the market, with several suitors vying for rights.

For Bhatt, the film marks her global debut after dominating the Bollywood scene as one of India’s biggest stars that includes winning four FilmFare Awards. Her most recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi, secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well as the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic. Her pic Gully Boy premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival and was India’s submission for the Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.

Bhatt is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, Matrix and attorney Steve Warren.