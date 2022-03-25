Bob Dylan Musical ‘Girl From The North Country’ Sets Broadway Return

Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson’s acclaimed musical that reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan, will return to Broadway from its three-month Covid hiatus, with a return date set for April 29. The production will conclude its 50-performance limited engagement on June 11.

“We are so thrilled to bring this incredible production back to Broadway and to return to our home at the Belasco Theatre,” said producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. “As Broadway’s recovery continues, we are so grateful to be a part of this exciting season and to give more audiences a chance to visit us in the North Country and experience the magic of Bob Dylan’s songs and Conor McPherson’s remarkable storytelling.”

Girl From The North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020, but closed just a week later due to New York’s Covid shutdown. The production re-opened on Broadway last October but closed again on January 23, 2022, as the Omicron surge took a big toll on Broadway business and attendance.

The newly announced return dates throw plans for another on-hiatus show – To Kill A Mockingbird – into some flux. The Aaron Sorkin adaptation of the Harper Lee novel had originally announced plans to repoen at the Belasco, with Greg Kinnear making his Broadway debut at Atticus Finch, on June 1. Sources indicate Mockingbird still intends to reopen; new dates have not been disclosed.

The North Country cast will return largely in tact, with the exception of Marc Kudisch, who was recently announced to be joining the cast of the new Trading Places musical in Atlanta. He’ll be replaced in North Country by Craig Bierko.

Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.