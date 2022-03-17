‘BMF’: Leslie Jones Joins Season 2 Cast Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones has been tapped for a key recurring role in the upcoming second season of Starz’s BMF, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). She is the latest in a growing list of strong female characters in Season 2, including La La Anthony, who was recently upped to series regular, along with new series regular Kelly Hu and Christine Horn, who recurs.

Jones will play Federal Agent Tracy Chambers. Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge. Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

Returning cast includes Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris and Serayah recur in the series.

The series is executive produced by Jackson, alongside Huggins. Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer on Season 2 with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements who are both set to return to executive produce. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

Jones most recently starred in Amazon’s Oscar-nominated Coming 2 America and in HBO Max’s period comedy Our Flag Means Death. The three-time Primetime Emmy nominee starred in 105 episodes of SNL, and starred in the Sony 2016 event movie Ghostbusters which grossed close to $230M. She is currently working on an untitled Christmas project with Lionsgate. Jones is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.