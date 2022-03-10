Blumhouse Television Promotes Marc Barson To Head Of Business & Legal Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Barson has been upped at Blumouse Television.

Barson, who was SVP, Business and Legal Affairs and Co-Head of Business and Legal Affairs at The Thing About Pam producer, has been promoted to EVP and Head of Business and Legal Affairs. He was previously co-head with Anne Pedersen, who departed the company last year.

Reporting to Blumhouse Television President Chris McCumber, he will oversee all business and legal affairs for the television arm for the company, leading a team that is expected to double in size over the next year.

He has been involved in deals for series including Renee Zellweger’s The Thing About Pam, which just launched on NBC, The Horror of Dolores Roach starring Justina Machado for Amazon and development projects such as Later, based on the Stephen King novel, created by Raelle Tucker with Lucy Liu attached to star, WWE’s first scripted series The United States vs. Vince McMahon, Battersea Poltergeist based on the BBC Radio 4 podcast alongside Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions and Patricia Cornwell book series Kay Scarpetta in partnership with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures.

He also oversaw Blumhouse Television’s eight picture slate deals with Amazon and Epix, and negotiated deals for the Netflix feature Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, based on a Stephen King short story written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. He also negotiated the company’s unscripted partnership with ITV Studios to develop formats such as a rebooted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Prior to joining Blumhouse, Barson served as Deputy General Counsel & SVP Business and Legal Affairs at Starz.

“I’ve relished the front row seat to Blumhouse’s bold and dynamic leadership. I’m energized and optimistic about the exciting opportunities ahead for this well-positioned company,” said Barson.

“Marc has continually impressed me as a smart, savvy, and nimble deal maker with a great reputation. In the fast-evolving landscape we find ourselves in, Marc’s creative and forward-thinking approach is a huge asset as he negotiates on behalf of the company as the TV company continues to grow,” added McCumber.