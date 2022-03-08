Blumhouse Boards Upcoming SXSW Beth de Araújo Thriller ‘Soft & Quiet’

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse is coming on board Beth de Araújo’s SXSW debut Soft & Quiet, which is making its festival premiere in the narrative feature competition on Saturday.

CAA Media Finance and Blumhouse are selling the feature at SXSW.

The movie is writer-director Araújo’s feature length debut, and as part of the agreement, the film will be branded a Blumhouse feature.

The thriller, which plays out in real time, follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher as she organizes a mixer of like-minded women. When the group heads home, the teacher encounters a woman from her past, leading to a volatile chain of events.

“I’m thrilled Jason and the Blumhouse team responded so strongly to Soft & Quiet. They are such a recognizable and trusted brand for audiences,” Araújo said. “Blumhouse has consistently put out films that are daring and resonate with viewers. As a filmmaker, I’m very excited for the road ahead with them.”

“Beth’s film kept me on the edge of my seat the entire way through. It made me uncomfortable, tense, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since I first watched it,” Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said. “I’m grateful that Bea Sequeira on the Blumhouse team identified it early. Beth is a filmmaker we hope to work with for a long time.”

Araújo wrote and directed Soft & Quiet. The pic stars Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Eleanore Pienta, Dana Millican, Melissa Paulo, Jon Beavers and Cissy Ly. Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi, Joshua Beirne-Golden and Araújo are producing.

Robina Riccitiello, Blum and Sequeira are executive producers. Soft & Quiet is produced by Second Grade Teacher Films and Blumhouse Productions.

Blumhouse has a flurry of activity happening in both film and television, with the premiere tonight of NBC’s series The Thing About Pam, starring two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Blumhouse’s new true-crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever was the No. 1 watched series in the U.S. on Netflix for the week of premiere, and remains on the top 10 list.

Meanwhile, Firestarter starring Zac Efron, Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone and Halloween Ends will be released theatrically this year.