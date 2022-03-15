Blumhouse & Epix Announce New Thriller ‘The Passenger’ Starring Kyle Gallner and Johnny Berchtold

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Gallner (Scream 5) and Johnny Berchtold (Gaslit) have been cast in lead roles in Blumhouse Television and Epix’s latest dramatic-thriller The Passenger directed by Carter Smith.

The film follows Randolph Bradley (Berchtold) who is perfectly content fading into the background, but when his coworker Benson (Gallner) snaps and goes on a violent killing spree, he’s forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past in order to find a way to survive.

The Passenger is executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Lauren Downey (Blumhouse Television’s Into the Dark, Bingo Hell).

Gallner recently starred in Scream 5, the Paramount Players feature film Something’s Wrong with Rose, and the Ben Stiller produced Dinner in America. Other credits include Outsiders for WGN, Disney’s The Finest Hours, and Warner Bros.’ Beautiful Creatures.

He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists, and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Berchtold will next be seen in the Starz series Gaslit opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Netflix’s Dog Gone opposite Rob Lowe; previous credits include Amazon’s The Wilds.

He is represented by A3 Talent Agency, Canopy Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Smith previously collaborated with Blumhouse Television directing slasher-thriller Midnight Kiss for the studio’s Hulu anthology series Into the Dark. He is repped by ICM Partners.

The Passenger is written by Jack Stanley whose credits include multiple scripts that appeared on the Black List including Possession: A Love Story, and Lou starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, and Logan Marshall Green for Netflix. He is repped by Silent R Management and The Gersh Agency.