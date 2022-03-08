Skip to main content
‘Blue Beetle’: Harvey Guillén Circling Key Role In DC Movie

By Rosy Cordero, Anthony D'Alessandro

Harvey Guillen

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing from sources that What We Do In Shadows star Harvey Guillén is in talks for a role in Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC movie Blue Beetle. Details of the role are under wraps.

The pic was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Angel Manuel Soto is directing from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s screenplay. John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña stars.

Warner Bros. returned to releasing their movies on a pure theatrical window this past weekend with The Batman opening the pic up to a great $134M over 3-days. During the pandemic, starting with December 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, the studio released their theatrical slate day and date on HBO Max.

Guillén plays Guillermo de la Cruz in FX’s hit comedy series What We Do In Shadows. He recently finished the Natalie Morales movie I’m Totally Fine. 

Guillén is repped by Innovative Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

