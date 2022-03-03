‘Blockbuster’: Netflix Video Store Comedy Adds Five To Cast

Tyler Alvarez (Never Have I Ever, American Vandal), Madeleine Arthur (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Devil In Ohio) and Olga Merediz (In the Heights, Encanto) are set as series regulars and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Kamaia Fairburn (Overlord and the Underwoods, Endlings) will recur in Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy. They join previously announced leads Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video store in America. It explores what it takes – and, more specifically, who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.

Alvarez will play Carlos. As a first-generation son of immigrants, he learned English by watching

movies, and they quickly became his love language. He dreams of being a filmmaker, but can’t help but feel like he owes it to his parents to live the American life they planned for him.

Arthur will portray Hannah. She’s genuinely sweet, a little naive, yet undeniably charming. She

lost her mom at a young age but is surrounded by family at Blockbuster. Financially savvy to a fault, the staff is helping her learn the importance of self-care.

Merediz will play Connie. She works at Blockbuster to make friends, not money. She’s the unintentionally blunt mother figure to not just the employees, but many of the Blockbuster regulars.

Smoove recurs as Percy. As the strip mall and party store owner, Percy sees himself as “the

man with the plan.” He’s the fast-talking, stylish, over-confident other half of the best friend duo of Timmy and Percy, who can’t seem to stay away from Blockbuster, especially with his daughter working there.

Fairburn is Kayla, Percy’s smart and sometimes scary teen daughter. She’s not super open to the idea of taking orders from anyone, which can make her working at Blockbuster complicated for Timmy

The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment. Payman Benz will direct and co-executive produce four episodes, including the pilot.