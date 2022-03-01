‘Blank Slate’: Richard Shepard To Direct & EP NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Georgaris’ agent drama Blank Slate has found its pilot director.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Richard Shepard, who has directed pilots for series including Ugly Betty and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, will helm and exec produce the pilot episode of the NBC project.

Shepard has directed ten television pilots to pick-up including Criminal Minds and has also directed episodes of Acapulco for Apple and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. He also directed 12 episodes of HBO’s Girls including the controversial American Bitch episode for which Matthew Rhys received an Emmy nomination.

On the feature side, he has helmed The Matador starring Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear, black comedy Dom Hemingway starring Jude Law and Richard E. Grant, Allison Williams’ The Perfection and HBO documentary I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale.

Written by The Brave creator Georgaris, Blank Slate is a high-concept procedural about a government agent who may not be what he seems.

Special Agent Alexander McCoy is a legend in law enforcement, the agent we all hope is out there, the agent we’d all like to be. The only issue is … he doesn’t actually exist. He’s a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge, but with an agenda nobody will see coming.

Georgaris executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and co-creator John Fox. Universal Television, where Davis Entertainment and Georgaris are under deals, is the studio.

Shepard is repped by CAA, 3Arts, and attorneys Karl Austen and Kimberly Jaime.