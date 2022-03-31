‘Black Adam’s Quintessa Swindell Anchors Lead In Spyglass’ Rock Climbing Thriller ‘Deadpoint’

EXCLUSIVE: After a turn on HBO’s In Treatment, and starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in Warner Bros/DC’s Black Adam, Quintessa Swindell is ascending to the lead role in Spyglass Media Group’s rock climbing thriller Deadpoint, Deadline can tell you first.

The story follows a young woman who sets out to complete the treacherous mountain climb that claimed her father’s life. Mid-journey, she stumbles upon a murder and becomes the target of a ruthless band of criminals who want to eliminate the only witness to their crime. Alone in the unforgiving wilderness, and clinging to a sheer rock wall, her only escape is up.

Freaks directing team Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky will helm from a screenplay by Paul Haapaniemi (Jane By Design) with Good Fear Content’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner (Mulan, My Spy) producing.

Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production and Chris Stone, VP of Production, will oversee the project on behalf of Spyglass.

The New York City native Swindell’s credits include the feature Voyagers, Paul Schrader’s upcoming Master Gardener, the Netflix series Trinkets, and a turn on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria. In Black Adam, Swindell plays the part of Cyclone.

Swindell is represented by The Gersh Agency and Derek Kroeger of the Myman Greenspan law firm.

The Gary Barber-led Spyglass Media Group, develops, finances, produces feature films and TV programming across all platforms for worldwide audiences. Recently they revived Dimension’s Scream franchise to great success with Scream which opened to $30M and grossed $81.6M domestic, $140M WW off a thrifty $24M production cost.