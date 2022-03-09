You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Black Adam’ Moving To October

Dwayne Johnson just announced that Black Adam is going from July 29 to Oct. 21 and his animated DC League of Super Pets is going from May 20 to July 29, but Warner Bros. has more release date shifts upcoming.

All of this is amid a number of production delays from Warner Bros.

The studio just returned to a 45-day theatrical window on their event films this year, seeing this past weekend’s The Batman now grossing over $301M WW.

