You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dune’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Squid Game’ Among Winners At Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘I Am Legend’ Next Chapter: Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan To Star & Produce Together For First Time; Akiva Goldsman Back To Write Script
Read the full story

Billy Watson Dies: Child Star Of “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” And “In Old Chicago” Was 98

Pinterest

Billy Watson, a child star who was one of the famed Watson Family, the only acting family that has their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, died February 17 of natural causes at age 98 in a Spokane, Washington hospital.

Only one member of the family troupe, brother Garry. survives. William “Billy” Watson was remembered in an online announcement on March 1.

“He was loving and kind; he could light up a crowded room with his laughter and exuberance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” his family said in a statement.

The Watson Family were all child actors who appeared in hundreds of films starting in the silent era. Billy’s credits included such as “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “The Little Minister,” “The Winning Ticket,” “Kidnapped” and “Young Mr. Lincoln.” He shared screen time with such Hollywood legends as James Stewart, Will Rogers, Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn.

His later career included various TV roles and acting in community theater groups.

His wife Sue died in 2008.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad