‘Accused’ Anthology on Fox Taps Billy Porter To Direct Episode

Fox has added another big player to its anthology series. Billy Porter has signed on to direct an episode of Accused.

The Emmy winner (Pose) will helm an episode that focuses on a fierce drag queen and a affair that leads to devastating consequences.

Accused opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks. Since it’s an anthology, each episode features a different cast. Fox and Sony Pictures TV previously announced that Michael Chiklis and Whitney Cummings will each star in episodes and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (CODA) will make her directorial debut.

Accused is executive-produced and developed by Howard Gordon and executive produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers.

Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Porter is represented by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Slate PR.