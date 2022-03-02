Billy Burke & Kevin Alejandro Join Max Thieriot As Leads In CBS Pilot ‘Cal Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Burke (Maid) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer) have been tapped as leads opposite Max Thieriot in CBS’ drama pilot Cal Fire, from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios.

The project is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor, who also co-penned the story for the pilot with its writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.

In Cal Fire, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence when he joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown. There, he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

Burke will play Bode’s father, Vince. A lovable pessimist, Vince is third-generation Cal Fire and the fire chief of the community of Middletown. A strong man who has fought many fires in his time, Vince is not about to give up and give in when a fire threatens to sweep into his town.

Alejandro will play Manny, a proud father and fire captain in charge of prison inmates when they are on the fire line. He has the hard-earned wisdom of a man whose life was spiraling out of control before he turned it around. Cap sees potential in Bode — that is, until he catches wind of his big secret.

Thieriot, Phelan and Rater executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is the studio.

Revolution alum Burke is coming off a major role in Netflix’s breakout limited series, Maid. He also has been recurring on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and starred in Most Dangerous Game for Quibi. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Ellen Meyer Management.

For six seasons, Alejandro starred as Dan Espinoza in the hit series Lucifer, which ran on Fox and Netflix. His major series credits also include True Blood and Southland. Alejandro is repped by Gersh Agency, Main Title Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.