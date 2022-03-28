Billie Eilish On Winning Her First Oscar For ‘No Time To Die’: “Growing Up Has Taught Me To Be More Aware Of The Greatness Around Me”

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Billie Eilish Oscar winner
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, now Oscar winners AP

It didn’t take an Oscar win for Billie Eilish to grow up.

“I went from 14 to 20, that will do it,” the moody pop singer said to a member of the press Sunday in the Oscars media room.

“You were an emo, sad-looking teenager, now you’re having a good time,” observed the reporter. “Do you feel like you’ve had a change in your career as the last few years have gone along?”

“I was also a very young teenager. You know teenagers. It’s just growth and aging,” she said. “I’m super happy. I feel like I’m just coming into being aware of what is good and around me. When you’re that young, it’s hard to understand how big a deal things are around you, how important things are.”

“I was a kid, and I didn’t know,” said Eilish, who took home her first Oscar for Original Song with the theme from No Time to Die, which also marked her first nom with brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell. “(I’m) so thrilled that growing up has taught me to be more aware of the greatness around me.”

O’Connell mentioned that he did seek out the advice of Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith, who won the previous Bond original song Oscar for Spectre’s “The Writing’s on the Wall,” essentially “picking their brains on what the process was like.”

“They gave really good advice to make a song that you’re really proud of,” said O’Connell; the overall m.o. to craft a tune “to sound like a Billie Eilish and a Bond song.”

Eilish said she approached the job “very intimidated, scared.”

Added the singer, “We put the pressure on ourselves, to represent Daniel Craig’s last film.”

