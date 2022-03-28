Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell Win Best Song Oscar, Blocking Lin-Manuel Miranda From EGOT

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won the Best Song Oscar for “No Time to Die,” the brother-sister duo’s power ballad from James Bond film No Time to Die.

Eilish thanked the Bond film team, while O’Connell paid tribute to the duo’s parents “who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too.”

The win kept Lin-Manuel Miranda from joining the EGOT ranks tonight for his song “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto.

Also nominated this year were “Be Alive” from King Richard, music and lyrics by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days, music and lyrics by Diane Warren; and “Down to Joy,” from Belfast, music and lyrics by Van Morrison.

All of the nominated songs were performed during the ceremony by their original artists – Beyoncé opened the telecast with a performance of “Be Alive” taped at the Compton tennis courts where the Williams sisters practiced as children. Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra performed “Dos Oruguitas,” Reba McEntire did the honors for “Somehow You Do” and Eilish and O’Connell performed the Bond theme they wrote.

Only Morrison wasn’t available to perform his nominated “Down to Joy,” due, he said, to a scheduling conflict with his ongoing tour. In his place was a performance of the song that’s arguably more popular than any of the nominees: Miranda’s massive hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, with some modified lyrics about celebrating Oscar.

The win marked yet another loss for the much-nominated Diane Warren, who has been Oscar-nominated 13 times without taking home a trophy.