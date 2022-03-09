Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Ariana Grande Top Society Of Composers & Lyricists’ Awards – Full Winners List

The Society of Composers & Lyricists’ announced the winners of its 3rd Annual SCL Awards this evening at The Skirball Cultural Center. The event, which was hosted by rapper Aloe Blacc, recognizes composers and songwriters in all visual media.
Oscar-nominated siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell accepted their award virtually for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama/Documentary for the theme from No Time To Die.
Outstanding Original Song for a Musical/Comedy went to “Just Look up”, co-written by Nicholas Britell, Taura Stinson, Ariana Grande and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, from Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.
Germaine Franco, also nominated for an Oscar this year and the first woman to score an animated feature film for Disney, won in the category of Outstanding Original Score for a Studio film for Encanto, while Daniel Hart was awarded in the Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film category for A24’s The Green Knight. Cristobal Tapia de Veer scooped the prize for Outstanding Score for a Television Production for HBO’s The White Lotus.
For the full list of winners in competitive categories, see below.
In addition, the honorary Spirit of Collaboration Award was bestowed to composer Carter Burwell and his longtime collaborators Joel and Ethan Coen. The trio has worked together across four decades 17 films, including such landmark works as Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski and No Country For Old Men. Burwell also composed the music for Joel Coen’s current directorial effort, The Tragedy of Macbeth. A musical tribute from the Carter Burwell Ensemble accompanied The presentation.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND NOMINEES
Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film
Nicholas Britell
Don’t Look Up
Alexandre Desplat
The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco
Encanto
Jonny Greenwood
The Power of the Dog
Hans Zimmer
Dune
Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film
Jonny Greenwood
Spencer
Daniel Hart
The Green Knight
Alberto Iglesias
Parallel Mothers
Rachel Portman
Julia
Kubilay Uner
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production
Christophe Beck
WandaVision
Nicholas Britell
Succession
Natalie Holt
Loki
Jung Jae-il
Squid Game
Cristobal Tapia de Veer
The White Lotus
Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production
Kris Bowers & Siedah Garrett
“Together All The Way”
Dear White People
Nicholas Britell & Taura Stinson
(w/Ariana Grande & Scott Mescudi)
“Just Look Up”
Don’t Look Up
Amie Doherty
“Fearless”
Spirit Untamed
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, & Carole King
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
Respect
Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Home All Summer”
In The Heights
Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production
Jeymes Samuel
(w/Shawn Carter & Scott Mescudi)
“Guns Go Bang”
The Harder They Fall
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
“No Time To Die”
No Time To Die
Rufus Wainwright
“Secret Sister”
Rebel Hearts
Diane Warren
“Somehow You Do”
Four Good Days
Diane Warren
“(Never Gonna) Tame You”
The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses
Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media
Germaine Franco
Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness
Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater
Battlefield 2042
Austin Wintory
Alien Fireteam Elite
David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent
Anne-Kathrin Dern
The Claus Family
Stephanie Economou
Jupiter’s Legacy
Joy Ngiaw
Blush
