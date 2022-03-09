Bill Maher Moves Into Podcasting With ‘Club Random’ Series, Talks Everything But Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher is getting into the podcasting game.

The host of HBO’s Real Time is launching Club Random, a series that will see him host hourlong, one-on-one interviews with a range of eclectic guests, where they talk about anything and everything, except politics. The series will launch March 21 with episodes every Monday.

Maher is recording the show at his home in his bar, which is known as Club Random.

While Real Time with Bill Maher is released as a weekly podcast, it is just a simulcast of Maher’s Friday night talk show. This marks Maher’s first move proper into the audio space.

The podcast will see him reunited with Politically Incorrect writer Chris Case and former Politically Incorrect producer Chuck LaBella, both of whom will exec produce alongside Maher.

Guests will include William Shatner, Quentin Tarantino, rap artist Freddie Gibbs, YouTuber Hannah Stocking, Bella Thorne, Adam Carolla, Killer Mike, Judd Apatow, and the girls from the Guys We F*cked podcast.

Club Random will be available on all podcast platforms and via YouTube, sponsorship for the series will be handled by PMM.

The news comes as Maher is settling into the 20th season of Real Time with Bill Maher.