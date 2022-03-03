Comedian Bill Burr To Write & Direct Comedy ‘Old Dads’ For Miramax; Will Star Alongside Bobby Cannavale And Bokeem Woodbine

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian and actor Bill Burr (F Is for Family) is writing, directing and starring alongside Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) and Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) in the original comedy Old Dads, which Miramax has come aboard to produce in conjunction with Burr’s All Things Comedy.

Burr’s feature directorial debut centers on a middle-aged father (Burr) and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine) who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood. Burr and Ben Tishler penned the script and are producing with Bill Block (Bad Moms, Dirty Grandpa), Monica Levinson (Borat films, Bruno) and Mike Bertolina. Production kicked off in Los Angeles yesterday.

“I’m very excited to start shooting Old Dads,” said Burr. “This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishler’s, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with and I think people are really going to like this movie.”

“Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation and he has written a script that’s not just unwaveringly funny, but also full of heart and unfiltered cultural commentary,” added Miramax CEO Bill Block. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him and this fantastic cast, including Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.”

Burr is a Grammy-nominated comedian known for comedy albums and specials including Emotionally Unavailable, One Night Stand, Why Do I Do This?, Let It Go, You People Are All the Same, Live at Andrew’s House, I’m Sorry You Feel That Way, Walk Your Way Out, Paper Tiger and Live From Madison Square Garden. He founded the digital media co-operative and content creation studio All Things Comedy with comedian Al Madrigal in 2012 and is otherwise best known for the adult animated series F Is for Family, which he created and starred in for Netflix, and his Monday Morning Podcast. He recently appeared in Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s film Dog, and has also been seen in such films as The Opening Act, The King of Staten Island, The Front Runner, Daddy’s Home, Black or White, The Heat, Stand Up Guys and Date Night. His TV credits include Roku’s Immortal Compass, FX’s Reservation Dogs, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Comedy Central’s Kroll Show and AMC’s Breaking Bad.

Cannavale will next be seen in Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe pic Blonde, toplined by Ana de Armas, also featuring in Netflix’s upcoming Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources. The actor recently featured in the casts of Illumination and Universal’s Sing 2 and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. He’s also appeared in such series as Homecoming, Mr. Robot, Angie Tribeca, Will & Grace, Master of None, Vinyl, Nurse Jackie and Boardwalk Empire. Additional film credits include Superintelligence, The Jesus Rolls, The Irishman, Motherless Brooklyn, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ferdinand, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, I, Tonya, The Fundamentals of Caring, Daddy’s Home, Danny Collins, Annie, Adult Beginners, Chef, Blue Jasmine, Win Win, The Other Guys, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Snakes on a Plane, Fast Food Nation and The Station Agent.

Woodbine is perhaps best known for his Emmy-nominated turn as mobster Mike Milligan in the fourth season of FX’s Fargo. The actor has recently appeared in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as well as Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He’s also featured in series including Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Underground and Southland, and in such films as Spenser Confidential, Queen & Slim, Overlord, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Riddick, The Host, Total Recall, Black Dynamite, Ray and Crooklyn. Woodbine will next be seen in Paramount+’s series Halo based on the video game of the same name, and in Elegance Bratton’s film The Inspection.

Cinetic Media negotiated the deal with Miramax on behalf of the filmmakers. Burr is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello; Cannavale by Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello; Woodbine by Gersh and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; and Tishler by manager Jon Levin, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.