Oscars Courting Beyonce To Grace The Stage Sunday

The Oscarcast is working on a big get. Deadline is hearing that organizers are courting Beyonce to be part of the 94th Academy Awards Sunday. She is nominated for Best Original Song. That is Be Alive, the theme from King Richard that was written by Dixson and Beyonce. Last year, the songs were separated into a pre-show before the Oscars, but if the Academy succeeds in getting Beyonce, she will be a high point for the show, for sure, though it hasn’t been made clear where the performances will be done, and there has been rumor she will sing from the a tennis courts in Compton where Venus and Serena Williams honed their game. That would require a pre-tape and word is that Beyonce only wanted to do that if all the other songs were pre-taped or had the option. She didn’t want special treatment, so maybe it happens live, and maybe it happens at the Dolby Theatre. The Academy would not comment.

The musical numbers should be a highlight of the show. Among the nominated tunes to be performed most likely are Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Dos Oruguitas, from Encanto, there is Van Morrison for Down to Joy, the theme from Belfast, and Billie Eilish and brother Finneas for the No Time To Die 007 theme. Finally, there is Diane Warren’s Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, sung by Reba McEntire. The Academy has announced presenters but not musical talent, presumably because there are such big names involved. Stay tuned. Voting closes tomorrow at 5PM Pst, and expect this situation to be clarified by the Academy shortly after.