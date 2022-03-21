Betty Gilpin To Headline Peacock Drama Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ From Tara Hernandez & Damon Lindelof

Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) has been tapped as the lead of Mrs. Davis, Peacock’s new drama series written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Emmy-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first episode, of the series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals.

Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.

The series reunites her with Lindelof; Gilpin previously starred in the 2020 satirical thriller feature The Hunt, which Lindelof co-wrote and produced.

Gilpin is a three-time Emmy nominee for her performance in Netflix’s GLOW. She next co-stars in Starz’s Gaslit opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and she will be featured in the Apple TV+ feminist anthology series Roar, executive produced by Nicole Kidman. Gilpin also stars in the upcoming Showtime drama series Three Women, based on the bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo. She is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner.