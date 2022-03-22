‘Best. Christmas. Ever.’: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs & Matt Cedeño To Star In Netflix Holiday Film From ‘Pet Sematary’s Mary Lambert

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Graham (Half Magic), Brandy Norwood (Queens), Jason Biggs (Outmatched) and Matt Cedeño (Power) have signed on to star in the Netflix holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever. from director Mary Lambert (A Castle for Christmas, Pet Sematary).

The film written by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride) and Todd Calgi Gallicano (Sam London Adventure book series) centers on Jackie (Norwood), who every Christmas, without fail, sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte (Graham) feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte, her husband Rob (Biggs), and their family on Jackie’s and her husband Valentino’s (Cedeño) snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s “perfect” life can’t possibly be that perfect. But in her overzealous attempt to expose Jackie, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families and must team up with her old friend to put the pieces back together.

Related Story David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Brad Krevoy is producing, with Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, Steve Berman, David Wulf, Shyer and Gallicano serving as executive producers.

Graham is a Critics’ Choice Award, Independent Spirit Award and SAG Award nominee who will next appear in the Apple series Extrapolations, Daniel di Grado’s horror film Oracle, Seam McNamara’s drama On a Wing and a Prayer, Sara Zandieh’s romantic comedy The Other Zoey, and the film Chosen Family with Julia Stiles, which she also wrote and is directing. She’s also appeared in such films as Half Magic, The Hangover and The Hangover Part III, Bobby, Hope Springs, The Guru, Bowfinger, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Lost in Space, Scream 2, Boogie Nights, Swingers and the Twin Peaks titles Fire Walk with Me and The Missing Pieces, among others. Additional TV credits include The Stand, Get Shorty, Angie Tribeca, Flaked, Californication, Scrubs and Twin Peaks.

Norwood is an actress and Grammy-winning musician, who can currently be seen in the ABC series Queens, and starred as the title character on BET Networks’ Moesha between 1996 and 2001. She’s also appeared in the films The Perfect Match and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as in such series as Star, The Game, Drop Dead Diva and 90210.

Biggs is a SAG Award winner perhaps best known for his roles as Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) one-time fiancé Larry on Orange Is the New Black, and as Jim Levenstein in Universal’s American Pie films. He also recently starred in the Fox series Outmatched and has previously appeared in multiple Jay and Silent Bob films, as well as such big-screen titles as Jersey Girl, Prozac Nation, Saving Silverman and Loser.

Cedeño is perhaps best known for his turn as drug dealer and former Hermanos Tainos gang leader Cristobal on Starz’s Power, and can currently be seen on BET’s Ruthless. Additional credits include the series Power Book II: Ghost, Promised Land, Truth Be Told, Z Nation and Devious Maids.

Graham is represented by Paradigm, RMS Productions and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Norwood by CAA; Biggs by ICM Partners and Management 360; Cedeño by Mosaic, Buchwald and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Lambert by APA, Pebble Entertainment and Nochimson Law; and Shyer by Echo Lake Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency and Weintraub Tobin Chediak.