Fox News: Benjamin Hall Transferred To Texas Army Hospital And “Remains In Good Spirits”

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent severely injured last week in Ukraine, is now back in the United States at a Texas Army hospital.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo that Hall was transferred on Thursday from Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany to Brooke Army Medical Center located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

The medical center “is a premier medical facility and Ben is receiving excellent care while be continues to recover from his serious injuries with multiple surgeries,” Scott wrote.

She added that Hall “remains in good spirits despite everything he has endured. His strength and resiliency in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Last week, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for the network, were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv. Hall was with them as they reported on the Russian invasion.

Earlier this week, Fox News provided more details of how Hall was evacuated from Ukraine, as the network’s Dana Perino credited Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Polish and Ukrainian Armed Forces for their assistance, as well as the group Save Our Allies.

Trauma surgeon Richard Jadick, a member of Save Our Allies, told anchor Martha MacCallum on Wednesday that he traveled to Kyiv last week to help get Hall out of the country. When he got there, Jadick said, he met with a Ukrainian orthopedic surgeon.

Jadick recounted, “I really can’t say enough about this guy, this orthopedic surgeon, who had one — had one ex-fix, little bit of K-wire, things that you do to fix bones. And he looked at me and he said: ‘That’s all I got. And I hope it’s OK.’

“And we went upstairs. And I saw Ben. And I looked at — I look at him. I said: ‘Ben, you don’t know me. I’m Rich Jadick. I’m a physician. I’m here to get you out.’ And he said: ‘When do you want to go?'”

Jadick said he told Hall that they would get ready in about 20 minutes and that “We’re going to get your packaged up, and we’re going to figure out how to get you out of here.”

Jadick added, “That orthopedic surgeon stands a post at night with an AK. And, during the day, he operates. And we were going to do some cases the next morning together. And he — we got the word we had to get out that night. So I went back and said: ‘Ben, we’re moving.'”

He said that Hall “had some critical injuries that required a lot of attention.”

He said that “one of the hallmarks of evacuating a patient is, patients get worse under rough conditions getting out of a bad situation. And the bad situation was or could have been made worse just by getting in the wrong kind of evacuation situation.” But he said that they “worked hard at putting together the right scenario to get him out safely.”

