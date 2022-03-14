You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Chungking Mansions’: Anson Lo Joins Cast Of Hong Kong Zombie Thriller

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

BAFTA Film Awards: 'The Power Of The Dog' Named Best Film; 'Dune' Leads With Five Wins And Dominates Crafts - Full Winners List
Read the full story

Benedict Cumberbatch Backs UK’s Homes For Ukraine Refugee Initiative

Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch AP

The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch says he plans to be a part to the UK government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which will enable British people to take in refugees from the embattled country.

Sporting a Ukraine flag badge on the BAFTA red carpet last night, the actor was quoted as saying “everyone needs to do as much as they can” and that he was backing the initiative.

“We all need … to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering… there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself,” Cumberbatch commented, as per the Guardian.

The scheme, which opens from Monday, March 14, will see households that host a Ukrainian refugee for six months awarded £350 a month of funding.

The government’s initiative has been met with a mixed response. Unlike the EU, the UK has declined to significantly streamline the process for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country, with many still needing to apply for visas despite being in the middle of a warzone.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, recently said of the scheme: “We are concerned that people from Ukraine are still not being recognised as refugees and being asked to apply for visas when they just need to be guaranteed protection. This programme falls short of enabling any Ukrainian, particularly the most vulnerable such as children who are alone, to seek safety in the UK and access the full support they urgently need.”

The Power of the Dog picked up two prizes – Best Film and Best Director for Jane Campion – at last night’s BAFTAs.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad