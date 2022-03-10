‘Beef’: Netflix Dramedy Rounds Out Cast Including David Choe With Maria Bello Among Guest Stars

EXCLUSIVE: Beef, the A24 dramedy series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, has rounded out its cast with the likes of David Choe and Patti Yasutake as well as guest stars including Mario Bello and Ashley Park.

Netflix beat out its competition last March to land the Lee Sung Jin-created series, which features 10 half-hour episodes.

It stars Yeun, in his first TV role since The Walking Dead, and stand-up comedian Wong as two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Choe, an artist who famously took payment for painting a mural at the Facebook offices in stock rather than cash, stars as a series regular alongside Prodigal Son’s Young Mazino, Searching’s Joseph Lee and Yasutake, who played nurse Alyssa Ogawa in the Star Trek franchise.

Mazino plays Paul, Lee is George, Choe is Isaac and Yasutake is Fumi.

Bello and Park Netflix

The series also has a star-studded recurring cast. Bello, best known for starring in feature A History of Violence and NCIS, joins as Jordan. Park, who stars in Emily in Paris, plays Naomi. The Umbrella Academy’s Justin H. Min is Edwin, Dave’s Andrew Santino is Michael, Adventure Time’s Rekstizzy is Bobby, Smiley Face Killers’ Mia Serafino is Mia, and child actor Remy Holt is June.

Lee is creator and showrunner and exec produces alongside Yeun, via his company Universal Remote, Wong and Paper Towns director Jake Schreier.