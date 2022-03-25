BBC Studios Ties With Munroe Bergdorf’s Talent Agency Diving Bell Group

BBC Studios has struck a first look and development deal with Diving Bell Group, the talent agency that represents the likes of trans activist Munroe Bergdorf and feminist author Florence Given.

The BBC’s commercial arm described Diving Bell Group as representing “some of the most future-facing, change-making creators currently emerging in the UK.”

The outfits will collaborate to develop ideas and pitch for commissions and Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4’s former Deputy Director of Programmes, has been consulting with both to identify these opportunities. BBC Studios will be given a first look at content ideas from Diving Bell’s clients.

The firm represents Bergdorf, the trans activist and cultural figure who has appeared on the front of Time Magazine. Other clients include Women Don’t Owe You Pretty author Given, Gina Martin, who successfully led the national campaign to make upskirting illegal, and Emma Gannon, whose careers podcast Ctrl Alt Delete has amassed more than 10 million downloads.

Paul Hembury, BBC Studios TalentWorks’ Director of Talent, said: “We seek to work with innovative new storytellers and that’s why we’re delighted to be partnering with Diving Bell and supporting them and their impressive talent to develop ideas, enabling them to tell even bigger, bolder stories.”