BBC Studios Strikes Deal For ‘Ripper Street’, ‘Happy Valley’, ‘Silent Witness’ With Screen Media

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment-backed Screen Media have struck a multi-year deal for 2,500 hours of content including BBC dramas Ripper Street, Happy Valley and Silent Witness.

The shows will populate Chicken Soup-owned Crackle Plus’ streamers including Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, with more than 300 hours coming next month. More content will be added each month throughout the multi-year agreement. 

BBC dramas Ripper Street, Happy Valley and Silent Witness are all included along with the likes of The Three Musketeers and doc series A Life in Ten Pictures, which will be given its U.S. premiere in June.

“The BBC has been producing highly sought-after content for years and we expect this content to perform exceptionally well on our streaming services,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The long-term nature of this agreement enables us to plan ahead to maximize the value of the content to our viewers as well as our advertisers, the BBC, and us.”

