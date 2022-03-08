BBC Resumes Reporting In Russia: “We Will Tell This Crucial Part Of The Story Independently And Impartially”

The BBC has resumed reporting in Russia after the passing of a censorship law late last week that could lead to up to 15 years in prison for criticism of the Ukraine invasion.

In a statement in the past few minutes, the BBC said it had “considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia” and will resume after “careful deliberations.”

The law, passed late last week in the Russian state parliament, led the BBC and other outlets such as CNN, CBS and ABC News to put reporting on hold while they examined its finer points.

Targeting both foreign media and independent news outlets, it could lead to up to 15 years imprisonment for the publication of “fake news” concerning Russia’s armed forces. The New York Times said today it is moving staffers out of Russia “for now” due to the law.

The BBC statement added: “We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards. The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”

The BBC has continued covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine around the clock and made a new show available to European audiences, while launching a dedicated TikTok channel in Russian and English.