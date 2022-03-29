BBC Greenlights Drama On Football Sexual Abuse Scandal; Disney+ Launch Plans; Cairo Film Fest Director; Viaplay Liv Ullmann Doc – Global Briefs

BBC Greenlights Drama On Football Sexual Abuse Scandal; Nick Rowland & Matt Greenhalgh Attached

The BBC has greenlit a factual drama telling the story of the former footballer whose revelations about the sexual abuse he suffered as a youth player sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Calm With Horses’ Nick Rowland is directing and Control’s Matt Greenhalgh is writing Floodlights, which will spotlight Andy Woodward, whose public retelling of the horrific trauma he experienced led to a national inquiry. The Last Kingdom’s Gerard Kearns will play Woodward and the show will also feature Jonas Armstrong (The Bay), Morven Christie (Lockwood & Co) and Steve Edge (Benidorm). “Since speaking out in 2016 I wanted to continue to encourage people to talk without fear, to make a change,” said Woodward. “Floodlights tells my story, which no child should ever have to go through. I hope this film helps to stop abuse in football and in all areas of life.” Expectation is producing the 80-minute one-off, having been behind previous BBC factual dramas including Danny Boy and Make Me Famous.

Disney+ Sets Out Latest Launch Plans

Disney+ has unveiled its latest international launch plans and will roll out to South Africa on May 18 followed by a wealth of territories in mid-June including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Croatia and Greece. Previously unannounced territories include Faroe Islands and French Polynesia, in which the streamer will launch over the summer. Disney+ has already kicked off in most major territories and is targeting 60 international originals over the next two years.

Cairo Film Festival Names New Director

Egyptian filmmaker Amir Ramses has been named director of the Cairo International Film Festival ahead of its 44th edition. Initially working as an assistant director to Youssef Chahine, Ramses has since directed his own work which has screened at international festivals including Palm Springs and Hamburg. Ramses was previously the artistic director of El Gouna Film Festival for its first five editions. He recently wrapped shooting his series Colors of the Sea starring Khaled El Nabawi and Aisha Ben Ahmed, which is scheduled to air soon. “It is a great honor to be commissioned to take on this great responsibility, work under the leadership of one of the icons of the Egyptian cinema, and in the oldest leading film festival in the Arab region. I aspire to follow the footsteps of the previous team which had a great role in developing the festival in the past years,” said Ramses.

Viaplay To Tell Liv Ullmann Story

NENT streamer Viaplay is to explore twice-Academy Award-nominated actress Liv Ullmann’s life in its latest original documentary. Liv Ullmann: The Road Less Travelled will provide an intimate portrait of one of Norway’s greatest screen talents, who starred in the likes of Scenes From a Marriage and The Emigrants and worked alongside Ingmar Bergman and Richard Attenborough. Dheeraj Akolkar, who collaborated with Ullmann on Liv & Ingmar, is creating the series, which comes after Ullmann received an Academy Honorary Award four days ago. “Liv’s Academy Honorary Award is an inspiration for the entire Nordic creative community and Viaplay’s latest international documentary gives viewers the chance to hear Liv’s amazing story in her own words,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer.